Notice of Public Sale

On July 8, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s)

1978 Chevrolet C10 PK, VIN # CCL448F480355, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,344.98.

2001 Toyota Avalon 4dr, VIN# 4T1BF28B31U115805, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,264.07.

2001 Ford Mustang CP, VIN# 1FAFP42X21F144824, total amount of charges incurred, $1,242.50.

2003 Toyota Tacoma PK, VIN# 5TENL42N23Z294860, total amount of charges incurred, $1,425.89.

2003 Honda CRV SW, VIN# JHLRD78473C037936, total amount of charges incurred, $1,291.04.

2006 Cadillac STS 4dr, VIN# 1G6DW677750130468, total amount of charges incurred, $1,228.31.

2006 Yamaha YZF600 MC, VIN# JYARJ12E66A008024, Engine # J512E011323, total amount of charges incurred, $1,274.86.

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe UT, VIN# 1GNFC13C37J385031, total amount of charges incurred, $1,388.72.

2007 Buick Lucerne 4dr, VIN# 1G4HD57207U155559, total amount of charges incurred, $1,312.62.

2008 Ford F150 PK, VIN# 1FTRW12W88FB56941, total amount of charges incurred, $1,327.40.

2011 Hyundai Elantra 4dr, VIN# 5NPDH4AE6BH059636, total amount of charges incurred, $1,301.83.

2014 Ford Fusion 4dr, VIN# 3FA6P0G75ER255572, total amount of charges incurred, $1, 449.46.

2016 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr, VIN# 1G1ZB5ST0GF217215. Total amount of charges incurred, $1,325.40.

2016 Hyundai Accent SDV,VIN# KMHCT5AE3GU265795, total amount of charges incurred, $1,282.25.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019