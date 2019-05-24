NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On July 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1990 Chevrolet Corvette VIN 1G1YY2388L5106687. NM license plate 313RZF. Last known registered owner Dalton H Strain or Susan Cart of Jemez Springs, NM. In the amount of $1468.84. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019