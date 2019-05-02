NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On June 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2007 GMC Acadia VIN 1GKER23717J165175. MO license plate SM6A5W. Last known registered owner is Daniel & Susan Hanten of FT Leonard Wood, MO. In the amount of $2210.40. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019