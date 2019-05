NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY, AS LISTED BELOW, BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION, PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE LIEN ACT, NMSA 1978, 48-11-1 TO 48-11-9, ON JUNE 3, 2019 ON STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM, AT 9:30AM. Z STORAGE AND OFFICE, 4600 LINCOLN ROAD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

UNIT(S): 189 ROB AND/OR SANTANA CUPP, 4901 SAN MATEO LANE NE, APT #34, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87109, BBQ GRILL, BOXES, TOTES, FURNITURE, CLOTHING, BIKE

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2019