Public Sale

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11 am June 6, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit A8: Phillip Molina, 1951 Camino Rincon SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031, Bikes, Tools, Misc.Household Items.

Unit B23: Joseph Simpson, 335 Golden Poppy St. Los Lunas, NM 87068, Household items, Furniture

Notice is bereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 12 pm June 6, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit C245: David R. Bishop, 10160 Hwy 195 Apt 2, Jasper, AL 35503, Misc. Household Items.

HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019