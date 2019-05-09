Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. May 21, 2019. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.

UNIT (A050) Samantha Baca, 5808 Tres Vistas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Boxes, bags, furniture

UNIT (A072) Minus Cordova, 1420 15th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Furniture, boxes

UNIT (A073) John Eric Hernandez, 11008 Suffolk Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, bags, household, Tools

UNIT (D210) Ashley Rodriguez, 519 94th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Bins, furniture

UNIT: (E117) Gabriel A Siguieros, 224 Atrisco Vista Blvd SW, TRL 1014, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Bins furniture

UNIT (E125) Luz E Cota, 9600 Central Ave SW, #155, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Bins, Misc Household

UNIT: (F475) Ora Beyale, 8509 Marquette Ave NE, Apt E, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Misc Household, Boxes, Bags

UNIT (F466/F566) Rehab Suites at Las Estancias dba The Rio At Las Estancias, Boxes, Bins, Furniture, business inventory.

UNIT: (G248) Felice Lopez, 425 South Main St, Belen, NM 87002 Misc Bags, Household

UNIT (G257) Pedro Trujeque, 10652 Antler Tool SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Misc Household

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019