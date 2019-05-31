Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM April 7, 2018,
at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Maria Marcus, 1320 Tapia Blvd SW Apt A, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit C19, $225.00, Miscellaneous
Patrick Triana, 2417 Meadow Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit B23/24, $340.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. May 31, June 7, 2019
0 comments