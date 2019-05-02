Notice is hereby given, Pursuant

To the New Mexico Self Storage

Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9)

U-Stor-It located at 8519 Indian School NE, Albuq., NM 87112, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held

at 9:00 a.m., May 22, 2019.

CASH ONLY.

UNIT # 6, Bonefish Grill,

6600 Menaul NE

Albuquerque NM 87110

Commercial kitchen burners, oven, coffee

maker, utensils, plates, dish rack, door.

UNIT #14 Terry Zachary,

6000 Topke Place #208

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Tables, hutch, chairs, bicycle,

2 child bikes, couch, end table,

misc boxes.

UNIT #19, Michael Dee

1412 Pennsylvania NE #2

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Dresser, chairs, mirror, Christmas

items, sofa, head board, night stand,

tubs & boxes, washer/dryer.

UNIT #49 Robert Lawson

6605 Barnhart NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Washer/Dryer, vacuum, headliner,

golf clubs, stero cabinet, boxes

UNIT #72 Bary Morley

2205 Ambassador NE # E103

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Lawn chairs, mirror, shredder,

Christmas items, rocking chair,

walker/wheel chair.

UNIT #85 Debi Leija

9622Towner NE

Albuq., NM 87112

Dresser, coffee table, file drawers,

headboard, micro, weights, boxes.

UNIT #A41 Richard Brooks

105 Jarvis Place

Belen, NM 87002

Vacuum, carpet shampoo machine,

Walker, CD player, luggage.

HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019