U-Stor-It
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant
To the New Mexico Self Storage
Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9)
U-Stor-It located at 8519 Indian School NE, Albuq., NM 87112, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held
at 9:00 a.m., May 22, 2019.
CASH ONLY.
UNIT # 6, Bonefish Grill,
6600 Menaul NE
Albuquerque NM 87110
Commercial kitchen burners, oven, coffee
maker, utensils, plates, dish rack, door.
UNIT #14 Terry Zachary,
6000 Topke Place #208
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Tables, hutch, chairs, bicycle,
2 child bikes, couch, end table,
misc boxes.
UNIT #19, Michael Dee
1412 Pennsylvania NE #2
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Dresser, chairs, mirror, Christmas
items, sofa, head board, night stand,
tubs & boxes, washer/dryer.
UNIT #49 Robert Lawson
6605 Barnhart NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Washer/Dryer, vacuum, headliner,
golf clubs, stero cabinet, boxes
UNIT #72 Bary Morley
2205 Ambassador NE # E103
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Lawn chairs, mirror, shredder,
Christmas items, rocking chair,
walker/wheel chair.
UNIT #85 Debi Leija
9622Towner NE
Albuq., NM 87112
Dresser, coffee table, file drawers,
headboard, micro, weights, boxes.
UNIT #A41 Richard Brooks
105 Jarvis Place
Belen, NM 87002
Vacuum, carpet shampoo machine,
Walker, CD player, luggage.
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019
