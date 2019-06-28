NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On September 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1971 Chevrolet Camero VIN 124871L5Q6730. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $1517.72. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019