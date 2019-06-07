TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold

on Monday June 17th, 2019 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

C-60 Damron, Misty. 3900 Tulane NE #48 ABQ NM 87107. Furn. & Lots of misc. $ 891.14

C-69 Garcia, Josie N. PO Box 1442 Tijeras NM 87059. Wheelchair, Misc. furn. $ 605.14

I-262 Chavez, Stanford. 514 Alvarado Dr SE ABQ NM 87108. Computer equipt. & Misc. $ 531.30

J-286 LaCava, Sharon. 12401 Hardin Ct NE #B ABQ NM 87111. Tools, Lots of Misc. $ 533.40

K-385 Managers Unit Chavez, Jocelyn. 11024 Montgomery Blvd NE #121 ABQ NM 87111 $ 499.80

Garcia, Maria Anna. PO Box 953 San Bernardino CA 92402 $ 605.14 Furn. & Misc.

N-419 Lugo, Danny. 1824 Indian School NW #129 ABQ NM 87123. Furn. & Misc. $ 984.30

N-431 Morawe, Bruce. 10610 Central SE #25 ABQ NM 87123. Shelving units, Propane tanks, Tires, Tool Boxes, Lots of Misc. $ 657.80

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at anytime without prior notice.

H. Martinez, mgr

HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019