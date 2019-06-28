Home   >   Search Notices   >   Auctions   >   Storage Auctions   >   Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold

on Monday July 8th, 2019 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

C-81        Lopez, Adelina. 9000 Veranda Rd NE #16 ABQ NM 87111. Dresser, Misc. $ 828.64

E-138      Vorhies, July. 524 Cardenas SE #A ABQ NM 87108. Furn., Bikes, Lots of misc. $ 599.30

E-150      Padilla, Stephanie. 14201 Mocho NE ABQ NM 87123. Ladder, Lots of Boxes, Misc. $ 837.44

G-197      Millett, Jason. 5800 Harper NE #119 ABQ NM 87109. Rubermaid Tubs & Misc. $ 740.30

H-201      New, Santana. C/o Donna Crawford 322 ½ Morningside Dr SE ABQ NM 87108. Washer/Dryer. Furn., Lots of Misc. $ 633.38

I-236        Cotto, Monique. 1305 Encino Grants NM 87020. Misc. $ 492.55

P-468      Santamaria, Ricardo. 3708 Gen. Chennault St NE ABQ NM 87111. Front Load Washer, Delta     Table Wood router machine $ 740.30

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at anytime without prior notice.

HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019

