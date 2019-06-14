No. CV-2019 004501
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2019 004501
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
April Angelita Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that April Angelita Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
April Angelita Gutierrez
Proposed Name April A. Aragon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 17 day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ April Angelita Gutierrez
April Angelita Gutierrez
HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019
0 comments