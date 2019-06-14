STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2019 004501

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

April Angelita Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that April Angelita Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

April Angelita Gutierrez

Proposed Name April A. Aragon

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 17 day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ April Angelita Gutierrez

April Angelita Gutierrez

HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019