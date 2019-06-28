No. CV 2019 004958
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 004958
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Benjamin Robert Winner
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Benjamin Robert Winner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Benjamin Robert Winner
Proposed Name
Benjamin Emer Lyman
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 7th day of August 2019, at the hour of 1:30 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Benjamin Robert Winner
Benjamin Robert Winner
HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019
