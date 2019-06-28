STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 004995

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CHRISTINA MONTOYA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHRISTINA MONTOYA, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

CHRISTINA MONTOYA

Proposed Name

CRISTINA MONTOYA

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of July 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Christina Montoya

CHRISTINA MONTOYA

HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019