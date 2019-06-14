No. CV-2019 04344
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2019 04344
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Ignacita Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Ignacita Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Ignacita Gonzales
Proposed Name
Nashie Maria Ignacita Linson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 10th day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nashie Sexton
Nashie M. Sexton
HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019
0 comments