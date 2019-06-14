STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2019 04344

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Ignacita Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Ignacita Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Ignacita Gonzales

Proposed Name

Nashie Maria Ignacita Linson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 10th day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nashie Sexton

Nashie M. Sexton

HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019