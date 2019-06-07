SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 04371

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LORI JEAN MEDRANO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LORI JEAN MEDRANO, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

LORI JEAN MEDRANO

Proposed Name

LORI JEAN BRING

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of July 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lori Jean Medrano

LORI JEAN MEDRANO

HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019