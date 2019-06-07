No. CV 2019 04371
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LORI JEAN MEDRANO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LORI JEAN MEDRANO, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
LORI JEAN MEDRANO
Proposed Name
LORI JEAN BRING
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of July 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lori Jean Medrano
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019
