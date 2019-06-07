No. CV 2019 04406
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Julia Lillian Richards
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Julia Lillian Richards, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Julia Lillian Richards
Proposed Name
Lillian Julia Richards
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 12 day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Julia Lillian Richards
Julia Lillian Richards
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019
