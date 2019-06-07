STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 04406

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Julia Lillian Richards

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Julia Lillian Richards, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Julia Lillian Richards

Proposed Name

Lillian Julia Richards

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 12 day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Julia Lillian Richards

Julia Lillian Richards

HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019