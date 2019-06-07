No. CV 2019 04409
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 04409
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Corina Mable Lopez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Corina Mable Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Corina Mable Lopez
Proposed Name
Mable Corina Lopez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 9th day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Corina Mable Lopez
Maria Corina Mable Lopez
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019
0 comments