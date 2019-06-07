STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 04409

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Corina Mable Lopez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Corina Mable Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Corina Mable Lopez

Proposed Name

Mable Corina Lopez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 9th day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Corina Mable Lopez

Maria Corina Mable Lopez

HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019