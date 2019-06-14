No. CV 2019 04533
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 04533
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dolores Saavedra
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dolores Saavedra, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Dolores Saavedra
Proposed Name
Geneva Dolores Saavedra
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dolores Saavedra
Dolores Saavedra
HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019
