STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 04533

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dolores Saavedra

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dolores Saavedra, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Dolores Saavedra

Proposed Name

Geneva Dolores Saavedra

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dolores Saavedra

Dolores Saavedra

HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019