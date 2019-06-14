STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 04555

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rumaldita Catalina Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rumaldita Catalina Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Rumaldita Catalina Gonzales

Proposed Name

Cathy Rumaldita Gonzales

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of 20, at the hour of am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cathy R. Pullins

Cathy R. Pullins

HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019