No. CV 2019 04956
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Diana Della Herrera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that , Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Diana Della Herrera
Proposed Name
Diana Della Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 30 day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Diana D Garcia
Diana D Garcia
HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019
