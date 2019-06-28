SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 05043

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Felisiano Salazar

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Felisiano Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Felisiano Salazar

Proposed Name

Louie Felisiano Salazar

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9 day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Felisiano Salazar

Felisiano Salazar

HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019