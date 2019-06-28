No. CV 2019 05043
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2019 05043
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Felisiano Salazar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Felisiano Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Felisiano Salazar
Proposed Name
Louie Felisiano Salazar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9 day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Felisiano Salazar
Felisiano Salazar
HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019
