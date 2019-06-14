No. D-202-CV 2019 004520
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 004520
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Karl Richard Ponuchalek
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Karl Richard Ponuchalek, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Karl Richard Ponuchalek
Proposed Name
Karl Richard Ponchalek
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 31st day of July 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Karl Richard Ponuchalek
Karl Richard Ponuchalek
HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019
0 comments