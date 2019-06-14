STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 004520

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Karl Richard Ponuchalek

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Karl Richard Ponuchalek, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Karl Richard Ponuchalek

Proposed Name

Karl Richard Ponchalek

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 31st day of July 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Karl Richard Ponuchalek

Karl Richard Ponuchalek

HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019