No. D-202-CV 2019 04371
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 04371
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LORI JEAN MEDRANO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
ANDREW WILLIAM BRING-WARREN
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LORI JEAN MEDRANO, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name ANDREW WILLIAM BRING-WARREN
Proposed Name
ANDREW WILLIAM BRING
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of July 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lori Jean Medrano
LORI JEAN MEDRANO
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 2019
