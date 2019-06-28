STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 04429

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera

Proposed Name

Mauricia Zeferina Rivera

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 17 day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera

Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera

HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019