No. D-202-CV-2019 04429
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera
Proposed Name
Mauricia Zeferina Rivera
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 17 day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera
Nancy Mauricia Zeferina Rivera
HCS Pub. June 28, July 5, 2019
