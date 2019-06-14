STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 04527

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kenneth Abdiel Perez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kenneth Abdiel Perez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Kenneth Abdiel Perez

Proposed Name Abdiel Perez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 17th day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kenneth Abdiel Perez

Kenneth Abdiel Perez

HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019