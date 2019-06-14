No. D-202-CV-2019 04527
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 04527
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kenneth Abdiel Perez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kenneth Abdiel Perez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kenneth Abdiel Perez
Proposed Name Abdiel Perez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 17th day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kenneth Abdiel Perez
Kenneth Abdiel Perez
HCS Pub. June 14, 21, 2019
0 comments