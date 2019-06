Notice Of Public Sale

On June 4 2018 in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.

2000 Ford E450 VIN# 1FDXE45FXYHB28601

2004 Hyundai Elantra VIN#KMHDN46D04U794870

2000 Honda Accord VIN# 1HGCG1659YA000068

2002 Pontiac Grand Am VIN#1G2NF52F32C198212

HCS Pub. June 21, 28, 2019