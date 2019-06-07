Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 06-24-19 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 420 Hawk Platero 95 Malpais RD Milan NM 87021.CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Foam, wood, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 511 Ramona Zamora 1116 Rio Puerco Trail SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Cabinets, tires, tables, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 521 Sonya Garcia 5416 Rimcourt SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Table, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 546 Christina Lujan 10400 Universe NW Apt 132 Albuquerque NM 87114. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Cabinets, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 552D Stella Martinez 8514 San Marcos RD SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Bags, boxes, bins, misc items.

