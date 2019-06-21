Storage Sale

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that Right Space Storage at 2559 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 will sell at public auction all personal property belonging to those individuals as listed and described below. Auction will be held at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on July 11th, 2019 at 9:00a.m.

Unit # F07 Florentino M Duron; Last known address- 5523 Costa Garraf Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Contents; Household goods, boxes, furniture, sporting goods. Unit # L-08 Hector A Barron; Last known address- 1520 56th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 Contents; BBQ grills, sporting goods, safe, furniture.

Unit# C03 James T Burns (ALBUQUERQUE BUSINESS LAW P.C.); Last known address- P O Box 7717 Albuquerque, NM 87194-7717 Contents; Office Furniture, 2 fire proof file cabinets, paperwork, boxes.

Unit # H03 Lilia Espino; Last known address- 18645 Montrose St Bloomington, CA 92316 Contents; Furniture, refrigerator, washer and dryer, boxes, household goods.

Unit # L41 Terry Garino; Last known address- 218 Sharon Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87123 Contents- Furniture, clothing, household goods, toys, scooter, ladders, yard tools. Unit # I76 Marty P Havens; Last known address- 3017 Aliso Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Contents; Boxes, bicycle, tool bag.

Unit # K53 Russell D Hosford; Last known address- 3912 Hilton Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110-1062 Contents- Boxes, books, electronics, sporting goods, furniture.

Unit # J13 Marvin L Orr JR; Last known address 6801 Glen Rio SW Apt 213 Albuquerque, NM 87121 Contents- Fish tank, headboard.

Unit # K-15 Lawrence Parker; Last known address- 5607 Westwood Lane The Colony, TX 75056 Contents-Bins, boxes, garbage bags, household goods.

Unit # O27 Cynthia A Chavez; Last known address- 1412 Goff Blvd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 Contents- Furniture, boxes, bins, clothing.

Unit # F14 Valerie N Flores; Last known address- 1919 Ladera Dr NW Apt1201 Albuquerque, NM 87120 Contents: Appliances, boxes, furniture, garbage bags, toys. Unit # N28 Roberta L Garcia; Last known address- 3501 Atrisco #219 NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Contents; Furniture, boxes, bins, household goods. Unit # I54 Hilda Griego; Last known address- 153 Tyrone NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 Contents; Bins, boxes, furniture, clothing, bikes, household goods.

Unit # N116 Isaiah W Hinojos; Last known address- 9931 Hideout Ln SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 Contents- Washer and Dryer.

Unit # E24 Beverly A Jordan (The Master’s Touch Cathedral International Church); Last known address- 6020 Juniper Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Contents- 2 Organs, chairs, furniture, work lights. Unit # S15 Beverly A Jordan (The Master’s Touch Cathedral International Church); Last known address- 6020 Juniper Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Contents- Furniture, household goods, boxes, bins, exercise equipment.

Unit # O50 Christine M Trujillo; Last known address- 6801 Glen Rio Apt 812 Albuquerque, NM 87121 Contents- Furniture, household goods, bags, clothing.

HCS Pub. June 21, 28, 2019