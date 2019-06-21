Storage Sale

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that RightSpace Storage at 4801 Eubank Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 will sell at public auction, Personal property described below belong to those individuals listed below. Auction will be held online at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on July 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

Unit # A1008 Michael D. Bennett; Last known address is 8401 Spain RD NE Apt 58-D Albuquerque, NM 87111-2083; Contents: ladder, brooms, folding chairs, desk chairs, drill press, boxes, totes, tools, tool chest, jack stands, table.

Unit # 50014 Bobby G Varela; Last known address is 911 Commerce St Las Vegas, NM 87701; Contents kids bikes, bed frame, step stool, totes, boxes, misc HHG.

Unit # 50021 Mark A. Roybal; Last known address; 6210 Indian School RD NE Apt D336 Albuquerque, NM 87110; Contents; couch, shower curtain

Unit # 50069 Douglas Hamilton; Last known address is 10020 Inca Ct NE Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; Trunks, Chairs, Missile Cone, End table, couch, desk, HHG, table, boxes, motorcycle seat, windshield, cooler, photos

Unit # 70025 Douglas Hamilton; Last known address is 10020 Inca Ct NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; clothes, totes

Unit # 70065 Gabriel l A Fuoco; Last known address is 8440 Spain Rd NE APT B

Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; bike, vacuum, kids toys, totes, MISC HHG, art work, chairs, toaster

Unit # 80002 Douglas Hamilton; Last known address is 10020 Inca Ct NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; chair, desk, wheel barrow (2x), dresser, table, hutch, motorcycle helmet, broom, bedding

Unit # 11023 Margaret Baltzer; Last Known address; 11600 Academy Rd NE #1324 Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; rocking chair, golf clubs, mattress sets, HHG, file box, artwork, kitchen supplies, boxes, sled

Unit # 12014 Paula J Wyatt; Last Known address 4949 San Pedro Dr NE # 66 Albuquerque, NM 87109; Contents; mattress set, cabinet, furniture, sofa, laundry hamper

Unit # 25016 Keyvan Eghbalieh; Last Known address PO Box 92216 Albuquerque, NM 87199; Contents; Shoes, bedding, tv, books

HCS Pub. June 21, 28, 2019