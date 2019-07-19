STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 005635

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jennie Jeanette Marquez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennie Jeanette Moya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jennie Jeanette Marquez

Proposed Name

Jennie Jeanette Lucero

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 22 day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jennie Marquez

Jennie Jeanette Marquez

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019