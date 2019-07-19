No. CV 2019 005635
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 005635
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennie Jeanette Marquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennie Jeanette Moya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jennie Jeanette Marquez
Proposed Name
Jennie Jeanette Lucero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 22 day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jennie Marquez
Jennie Jeanette Marquez
HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019
