STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 04651

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo

Proposed Name

Linda Porfiria Jaramillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9 day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo

Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019