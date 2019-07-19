No. CV 2019 04651
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 04651
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo
Proposed Name
Linda Porfiria Jaramillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9 day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo
Erlinda Porfiria Jaramillo
HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019
