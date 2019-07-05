No. CV 2019 05232
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 05232
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Charles Rudolph Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Rudolph Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Charles Rudolph Chavez
Proposed Name
Rudy C. Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 31st day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rudy C. Chavez
Rudy C. Chavez
HCS Pub. July 5, 12, 2019
