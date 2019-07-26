No. CV 2019 05577
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 05577
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jordan John Barreras
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jordan John Barreras, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jordan John Barreras
Proposed Name
Jordan John Hernandez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUKTUS, District Judge, on the day of 8-26-19 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jordan John Barreras
Jordan John Barreras
HCS Pub. July 26, August 2, 2019
