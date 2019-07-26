STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 05577

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jordan John Barreras

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jordan John Barreras, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jordan John Barreras

Proposed Name

Jordan John Hernandez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUKTUS, District Judge, on the day of 8-26-19 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jordan John Barreras

Jordan John Barreras

HCS Pub. July 26, August 2, 2019