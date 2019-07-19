STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 05633

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marlene Malissa Miera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marlene Malissa Miera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Marlene Malissa Miera

Proposed Name

Melissa Marlene Miera

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of Sept 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Marlene Marlene Miera

Marlene Malissa Miera

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019