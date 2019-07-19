No. CV 2019 05633
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marlene Malissa Miera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marlene Malissa Miera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Marlene Malissa Miera
Proposed Name
Melissa Marlene Miera
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of Sept 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marlene Marlene Miera
Marlene Malissa Miera
HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019
