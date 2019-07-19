No. CV 2019 05634
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 05634
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Jesus Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Jesus Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Jesus Martinez
Proposed Name
Jesse Jose Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 22nd day of August 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Jesus Martinez
Jose Jesus Martinez
HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019
0 comments