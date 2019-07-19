STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 05634

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Jesus Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Jesus Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jose Jesus Martinez

Proposed Name

Jesse Jose Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 22nd day of August 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jose Jesus Martinez

Jose Jesus Martinez

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019