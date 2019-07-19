No. CV 2019 05677
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 05677
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuelita Christine Aragón
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuelita Christine Aragón, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Manuelita Christine Aragón
Proposed Name
Christina Aragón
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 21st day of August 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuelita Christine Aragón
Christina Aragón Quintana
HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019
