STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 05677

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuelita Christine Aragón

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuelita Christine Aragón, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Manuelita Christine Aragón

Proposed Name

Christina Aragón

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 21st day of August 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuelita Christine Aragón

Christina Aragón Quintana

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019