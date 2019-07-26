No. D-202-CV-2019 005880
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 005880
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marie Reyes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie Reyes, Resident of the City of Cedar Crest, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Marie Reyes
Proposed Name
Gloria Marie Reyes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 22nd day of August 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marie Reyes
Marie Reyes
HCS Pub. July 26, August 2, 2019
0 comments