No. D-202-CV-2019 05742
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Audey Greggory Clark
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Audey Greggory Clark, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Audey Greggory Clark
Proposed Name Audey Federico Caldwell
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Audey Clark
Audey Greggory Clark
HCS Pub. July 26, August 2, 2019
