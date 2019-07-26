STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 05742

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Audey Greggory Clark

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Audey Greggory Clark, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Audey Greggory Clark

Proposed Name Audey Federico Caldwell

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of August 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Audey Clark

Audey Greggory Clark

HCS Pub. July 26, August 2, 2019