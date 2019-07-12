NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On September 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2004 Haulmark trailer. VIN 16HCB12154P034006. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $1520.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. July 12, 19, 2019