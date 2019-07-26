NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On October 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2012 Kia Forte. VIN KNAFU4A20C5558490. WI license plate 859VRK. Last known registered owner is Aaron M Parsons of Waterloo, WI. In the amount of $3453.60. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. July 26, August 2, 2019