NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On September 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2019 Nissan Rouge VIN KNMAT2MT0KP537196. OK license plate JES211. Last known registered owner is P.V. Holding Corp. of Oklahoma City, OK. In the amount of $1465.64. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. July 26, August 2, 2019