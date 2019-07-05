Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on July 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.

Angela Desantiago

10084 Menaul NE

Apt B24

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 14E

Unit appears to contain personal items

Rose Destea

6139 Cuesta PL NW

Abq, NM 87120

Unit 28N

Unit appears to contain personal items

Juan Henry

1700 Indian Plaza Dr. NE

Abq, NM 87116

Unit 77w

Unit appears to contain personal items

Rubel Salazar

11619 Summer Ave NE

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 36

Unit appears to contain personal items

Nateka Hargrove

11009 Towner NE, Apt C

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 16N

Unit appears to contain personal items

HCS Pub. July 5, 12, 2019