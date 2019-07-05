Notice of Sale
Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on July 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.
Angela Desantiago
10084 Menaul NE
Apt B24
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 14E
Unit appears to contain personal items
Rose Destea
6139 Cuesta PL NW
Abq, NM 87120
Unit 28N
Unit appears to contain personal items
Juan Henry
1700 Indian Plaza Dr. NE
Abq, NM 87116
Unit 77w
Unit appears to contain personal items
Rubel Salazar
11619 Summer Ave NE
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 36
Unit appears to contain personal items
Nateka Hargrove
11009 Towner NE, Apt C
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 16N
Unit appears to contain personal items
HCS Pub. July 5, 12, 2019
0 comments