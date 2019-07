Right Space Storage Coors

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that Right Space Storage at 2559 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 will sell at public auction all personal property belonging to those individuals as listed and described below. Auction will be held at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on Aug 8, 2019 at 9:00a.m.

Unit # H06, James H Goff: last known address P.O.BOX 5742 CLOVIS, NM. 88102 / also address PO BOX 67531 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87193 CONTENTS; BOXES, BINS, HOUSEHOLD GOODS, VARIOUS DECORATIONS. UNIT # O86, Javier Barraza: last known address 7932 AUSTIN AVE. ALBUQUERQUE, NM. 87120 CONTENTS; FURNITURE, BINS. Unit # L17, Frances M. Cangialosi: last known address 1014 WALTER ST. NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM. 87102 CONTENTS; FURNITURE, BOXES, RUGS. UNIT #J11, Jacey Chaires: last known address 11128 STARLING RD. SW. ALBUQUERQUE, NM. 87121 CONTENTS; BOXES, TOOL BAG, CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS, HOUSE HOLD GOODS. UNIT # O113, Arlene Clark: last known address 6409 EVESHAM RD. NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 CONTENTS; BINS, HOUSEHOLD GOODS, BOXES. UNIT # K03, Mary F. Demarcus: last known address 3501 ATRISCO DR. APT. 606 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 CONTENTS; BOXES, BAGS. UNIT # E43, Antonio C. Garcia: 4499 ZIRCONIA DR. NE RIO RANCHO, NM 87124 CONTENTS; FURNITURE, BOXES, VACCUM, TOOLBOX, BINS. UNIT # G29, Adam H. Gonzales, last known address 10615 BUCK ISLAND RD. SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS; BOXES, HOUSEHOLD GOODS, FURNITURE, 6 PROPANE TANKS.

UNIT # L09, Steven Lovato, last known address 1134 CARLA ST. SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS; HAND TOOLS, POWER TOOLS, PAINT MACHINES, LADDERS, AIR COMPRESSORS. UNIT # O93, Laura A Marez last known address PO BOX 52121 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87181 CONTENTS; BABY STROLLER, KIDS TOYS. UNIT # L36, La Tonji N Peace, last known address 10108 TEAL RD SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS; BOXES, EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, GUITAR, ASSORTED MUSIC CDS UNIT # E19, Julian T Ramirez, last known address 7 CARLSON RD. SANTA FE, NM 87508 CONTENTS; FURNITURE, TRUNK, MISC. TOOLS, CAR PARTS, BOXES. UNIT # N39, Lisa M. Trujillo, last know address 2830 FLORAL RD. NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87104 CONTENTS; PRESSURE WASHER, AIR COMPRESSOR, FURNITURE, BOXES, BIKES.

Unit # K53 Russell D Hosford, last known address 3912 Hilton AVE NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87110 CONTENTS; BOXES, BOOKS, ELECTRONICS, SPORTING GOODS AND FURNITURE.

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019