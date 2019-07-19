Right Space Storage Los Lunas

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that Right Space Storage at 801 Emilio Lopez Rd NW Los Lunas, NM 87031 will sell at public auction, Personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below, auction will be held online at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on August 8th, 2019 at 9:00 A.M; .

Unit # D28 De Andre F Garcia : Last known address is: 825 S 1st st, Belen, NM 87002; Contents: Couches, patio furniture, football equipment, twin mattress and box dining room table and chairs, boxes.

Unit # I11 Krystal A Sena; Last known address: 4327 A Miller Rd, Los Lunas, NM 87031; Contents: Couches, Kitchen Items, Kids Stuff and Wall Pictures.

Unit #A04 JJ Rickman: Last known address: PO Box 891763, Henderson, NV 89009; Contents: Couch, CD’s boxes, clothes and books.

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019