RightSpace Storage Eubank

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico ‘Self-Service Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that RightSpace Storage at 4801 Eubank Blvd

NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 will sell at Public auction, Personal property described below belong to those individuals listed below. Auction will be held online at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on

August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

#40044 Natasha L. Loretto; Last known address is 3304 Morris St Ne Apt 14 Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; Mattress set, fan, clothes, dresser, bed rails, plastic totes, shoes, bedding, jar of change, bowling balls (2)

#60014 Melanie Fuqua: Last known address is 9327 San Rafael Albuquerque, NM 87109; Contents; Futon Frame, photos, Mattresses, Entertainment center, boxes, dressers, laptop, purse.

Unit # 50069 Douglas Hamilton; Last known address is 10020 lnca Ct NE Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; Trunks, Chairs, Missile Cone, End table, couch, desk, HHG, table, boxes, motorcycle seat, windshield, cooler, Photos

Unit # 60022 Dominic K Benalli; Last known address is 3701 Delmar Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; Desk, TVs, box of bedding, artwork

Unit # 80002 Douglas Hamilton; Last known address is 10020 lnca Ct NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111 ; Contents; chair, desk, wheelbarrow (2x), dresser, table, hutch, motorcycle helmet, broom, bedding

Unit # 10012 Mathew C Stevenson; Last known address is 716 Luna Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105; Contents; Couch, chairs, dressers, table, rocker, highchair, barstools, HHG misc, patio table, box spring

Unit # 16013 Devan L Brandt; Last known address is 5701 Carruthers St NE Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents; Clear bins, totes, easy chair, tools, kitchen appliances, mattresses, clothing, dresser, washer/dryer, computer, floor jack, TV, grill, printer

HCS Pub. July 19, 26, 2019