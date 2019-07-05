Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. JULY 16, 2019. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.

UNIT (A030) Diana L Becenti, 6600 Bluewater Rd SW, Apt D240, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household, boxes, bags

UNIT (A057) Sophie B Lopez . 737 97th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Misc Household, Boxes, Bags Tools,

UNIT (A072) Minus A Cordova Garcia. 1420 15th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Boxes, household,

UNIT: (E104) Linda Neil, 425 Pinewood Dr, Stigler, OK. Misc Bags, kids toys, Household

UNIT: (E124) Laura RiosMendoza, 10504 Rafael Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Bins, furniture

UNIT (D210) Ashley Rodriguez, 519 94th St SW, albuquerque, NM 87121. Tires, furnitures boxes, bags.

UNIT (D224) Heather Koyawena. 5300 Eubank Blvd NE. Apt 17-F, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Boxes, Household, Bags, Clothes

UNIT (D312) Joanne Guinn, 9616 El Patron Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Furniture, boxes, Bags

UNIT (C425) Dava Jojola, 9732 Westbound Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household Misc, boxes, Clothes, Toys

UNIT (G248) Felice M Lopez, 428 South Main Street, Belen, NM 87002.Boxes, bags, household furniture

UNIT (G257) Pedro Trujeque, 10652 Antler Tool SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, bags, household

HCS Pub. July 5, 12, 2019