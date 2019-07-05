U-Stor-It
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on July 24, 2019, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Anderson, Rhodesha
B77
9128 Mescalero Rd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Dresser, Computer Parts, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Briscoe, Susan
E372
2514 General Bradley St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Fire Place Pokers, Love Seat, Cabinet, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Briscoe, Susan
E444
2514 General Bradley St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Paintings, Doll House, Clothes, Misc. boxes and Items.
Jackson, Clark K.
B64
609 Encino Pl. NE, #613
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Pictures, Suit Cases, Table, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Neil, Gerrie
C55
4201 Bryn Mawr Dr. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
Dresser Mirror, Clothes, Chairs, Vacuum, Rugs,, Misc. Boxes and Items.
