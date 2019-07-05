Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on July 24, 2019, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.

Anderson, Rhodesha

B77

9128 Mescalero Rd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Dresser, Computer Parts, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Briscoe, Susan

E372

2514 General Bradley St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Fire Place Pokers, Love Seat, Cabinet, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Briscoe, Susan

E444

2514 General Bradley St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Paintings, Doll House, Clothes, Misc. boxes and Items.

Jackson, Clark K.

B64

609 Encino Pl. NE, #613

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Pictures, Suit Cases, Table, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Joe, Emma

C97

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes

Neil, Gerrie

C55

4201 Bryn Mawr Dr. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

Dresser Mirror, Clothes, Chairs, Vacuum, Rugs,, Misc. Boxes and Items.

