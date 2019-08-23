Notice is hereby given that ALAMEDA STORAGE OF NE ALBUQUERQUE, 6800 OAKLAND AVE NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87113, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for online bid auction. Alameda Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com. Units can be viewed prior to auction start time. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 5:00 PM 3 days after the sale.

D48, Johns, Labrina & Willis, Lateef PO Box 3523, Canoncito, NM 87026, dining table, flat-screen tv, chairs, boxes and totes, section couch, gaming chair, household goods, headboard w/mirror & drawers

HCS Pub. August 23, 30, 2019