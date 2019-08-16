CASE NO. CV 2019 06456
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CASE NO. CV 2019 06456
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BABY SOTO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Baby Soto will apply to the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 11:00 a.m. on the 26th day of Sept., 2019 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Baby Soto to Sally Jean Soto.
Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:
/s/ Baby Soto
Baby Soto
HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019
