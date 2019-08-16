STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CASE NO. CV 2019 06456

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

BABY SOTO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Baby Soto will apply to the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 11:00 a.m. on the 26th day of Sept., 2019 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Baby Soto to Sally Jean Soto.

Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:

/s/ Baby Soto

Baby Soto

HCS Pub. August 16, 23, 2019